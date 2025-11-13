default-cbs-image
Holland finished Wednesday's 124-113 victory over Chicago with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and three steals across 28 minutes.

In a game without Cade Cunningham (hip), Jalen Duren (ankle), Ausar Thompson (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (ankle) and Tobias Harris (ankle) the Pistons were still able to get the win, and Holland played a big role in that happening. Holland has started in the last three games and is averaging 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 threes in that span.

