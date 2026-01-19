default-cbs-image
Holland (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Despite being a late addition to the injury report, Holland will play through an illness Monday. The 2024 first-rounder has averaged 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 21.4 minutes per contest over his last 10 games.

