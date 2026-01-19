Pistons' Ronald Holland: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Despite being a late addition to the injury report, Holland will play through an illness Monday. The 2024 first-rounder has averaged 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 21.4 minutes per contest over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Iffy for Monday•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Double-digit scoring continues•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Pulls down 10 rebounds•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Returns wirh 11 points from bench•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Available Friday•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Questionable for Friday•