Pistons' Ronald Holland: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland is out for Monday's game due to personal reasons.
Holland has seen an increased role over the past two games due to the injury to Jalen Duren (knee), but he will be unavailable for Monday's contest for personal reasons. With Duren expected to return to action Monday, Isaiah Stewart figures to be the main beneficiary in Holland's absence.
