Pistons' Ronald Holland: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland (knee) won't suit up in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers and will undergo imaging in Sacramento on Tuesday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Holland will miss his first game of the season due to a knee issue he sustained in Saturday's win over the Hornets. The 20-year-old forward will undergo imaging in Sacramento ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Kings, and he can be considered highly questionable for that contest until Detroit provides an update. With Holland sidelined, Isaiah Stewart and Javonte Green are candidates for increased minutes.
