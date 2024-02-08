Arcidiacono was traded from the Knicks to the Pistons along with Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier and two second-round picks Thursday in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Alec Burks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Arcidiacono didn't garner a significant role for the Knicks to begin the season, averaging just 2.3 minutes per game over 20 appearances. While he'll move from a contender to a rebuilding franchise, it seems unlikely that many minutes will be available for him on a team that has several young contributors.