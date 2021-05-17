Lee racked up 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and a block across 28 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Heat.

Lee made his presence felt off the bench and ended just three assists away from recording his first NBA double-double, but at the very least he tied his career-high in that category while also notching his eighth double-digit scoring game. The Vanderbilt product also scored in double digits in three of his last four appearances, taking advantage of an increase in his minutes during the final weeks of the regular season.