Lee recorded 37 points (15-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in Sunday's 113-109 loss to Long Island.

Lee was the game leader in the loss, shooting an excellent 53.6 from the field and scoring at least 20 for the eighth time in 10 games. The rookie is averaging 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 37.3 minutes through 10 games.