Lee recorded 40 points (15-24 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in Friday's 131-124 loss to Wisconsin Herd.

Lee continues to light up the scoreboard, leading both teams in scoring on back-to-back nights. He also just missed a double-double with nine dimes for consecutive games. The rookie guard is certainly hot from beyond the arc to start the season, shooting .519 through three games.