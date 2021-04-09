Lee (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Pistons' 113-101 win over the Kings.

Lee dropped out of head coach Dwane Casey's rotation entirely after the point guard started in each of the Pistons' last seven games, drawing double-digit minutes in each of those contests. Though Dennis Smith -- who drew the start at point guard Thursday -- isn't a sure bet to remain on the top unit, Lee is unlikely to see his role expand much while the Pistons eventually look to find more minutes for Killian Hayes, who is ramping up after being sidelined for much of the last three months with a hip injury.