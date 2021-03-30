Lee compiled 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Monday's 118-104 win over the Raptors.

Lee joined a crew of rookies to upend the struggling Raptors. The 2020 second-round pick got off to a hot start, scoring 14 of his 19 points in the first half. His performance could put a bit of distance between him and Dennis Smith. While Smith is a talented veteran, the Pistons are focused on a rebuild and view Lee as a key piece of that effort.