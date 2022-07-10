Lee suffered a left ankle injury during Saturday's Summer League game against the Wizards and will not return, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Before exiting, Lee played 24 minutes and posted 11 points, three assists and two steals. Detroit's next exhibition is Tuesday against the Pacers. Given Lee's NBA experience, it's possible this injury is enough to shut him down for the rest of Summer League.
More News
-
Pistons' Saben Lee: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pistons' Saben Lee: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Pistons' Saben Lee: Dishes out career-high 12 assists•
-
Pistons' Saben Lee: Explodes for season-high 40 points•
-
Pistons' Saben Lee: All-around production in loss•
-
Pistons' Saben Lee: Scores game-high 29 points•