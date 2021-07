Lee was extended a qualifying offer by the Pistons on Saturday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lee showed some flashes last season for the Pistons. In 16.3 minutes per game, he averaged 5.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 16.3 minutes. He also had three 20-point scoring games. While he's a restricted free agent, the Pistons may not prioritize hanging onto him with both Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham now in the backcourt.