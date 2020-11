Lee was selected by the Pistons (via the Jazz) with the 38th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 21-year-old finished his collegiate career at Vanderbilt in 2019-20 averaging 18.6 points, 4.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals, though he struggled on three-point attempts (32.2 percent). Lee could serve a reserve role at the point behind Derrick Rose and Brandon Knight for Detroit.