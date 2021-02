Lee finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four assists, three boards and two steals in 29 minutes of a 105-93 win against Orlando on Tuesday.

Lee lead his team in scoring despite coming off the bench. The rookie was hot from the field, with his only shooting hiccups coming at the free throw line. He's seen extensive run in the last two games after playing a minimal role to start the year. He'll face the Pelicans on Wednesday.