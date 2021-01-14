Lee scored four points (2-4 FG) while adding a steal in 13 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Bucks.

While it wasn't a blowout, the contest wasn't as close as the final score suggested, and Lee saw court time for only the second time in 11 games as a result -- both games, coincidentally, coming against Milwaukee. The second-round pick out of Vanderbilt isn't likely to see his minutes increase any time soon, but if the rebuilding Pistons trade away more experienced members of their backcourt, Lee could at least find a consistent role in the rotation.