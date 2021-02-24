Lee finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four assists, three boards and two steals in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Pistons' 105-93 win over the Magic.

Dennis Smith drew another start at point guard with Delon Wright (groin) missing his second straight game, but Lee was once again the more productive of the two players. The rookie finished as the Pistons' leading scorer on the night, overcoming some poor shooting at the free-throw line by converting at a high rate from the field and three-point range. Lee won't be able to maintain this level of shooting moving forward, but with Wright sidelined through the All-Star break and likely for some games in the second half, the 21-year-old looks worthy of a flier in 12-team leagues.