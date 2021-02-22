Lee had 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in Sunday's loss to the Magic.

With Delon Wright (groin) sidelined, Dennis Smith Jr. got the start at point guard, but it was Lee who garnered the majority of the playing time. Lee's 33 minutes were by far a career high, as were his points, assists, rebounds and steals totals. With Wright set to miss at least two weeks, the minutes distribution between Smith -- who played just 15 minutes Sunday -- and Lee will be something to keep a close eye on.