Lee scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with two rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 22 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans.

Lee saw his minutes dip a bit as Dennis Smith earned more run with a strong performance. However, Lee still made the most his playing time, shooting well from the field and also racking up defensive stats. In his last three games, Lee has averaged 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals and should continue to see plenty of time on the floor in the absence of Delon Wright (groin) and Killian Hayes (hip).