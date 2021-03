Lee had 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 129-105 win over Toronto.

The 21-year-old came up one point short of tying his career high, though he did set a career-best mark with seven assists. Lee has played at least 20 minutes in each of the past six games and should continue to work as Detroit's secondary point guard until Delon Wright (groin) is available to return.