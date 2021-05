Lee posted 22 points (7-9 FG, 8-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 win over the Timberwolves.

Lee missed just two total shots en route to a career-high 22 points. He's been seeing consistent minutes for the Pistons since late February. Coming into Tuesday's game, he averaged 5.9 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 17.1 minutes across his past 37 appearances.