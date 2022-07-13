Lee (ankle) was in a walking boot during Tuesday's Summer League game versus the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Lee departed Sunday's Summer League tilt with an ankle injury and the walking boot could indicate it's more than a minor issue. Lee should play a sizable bench role for the Pistons in 2022-23 when healthy, so it will be worth keeping an eye on his status moving forward.
More News
-
Pistons' Saben Lee: Exits with left ankle injury•
-
Pistons' Saben Lee: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pistons' Saben Lee: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Pistons' Saben Lee: Dishes out career-high 12 assists•
-
Pistons' Saben Lee: Explodes for season-high 40 points•
-
Pistons' Saben Lee: All-around production in loss•