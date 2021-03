Lee (elbow) is available and starting Saturday against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

The rookie second-round pick was considered probable with a strained right elbow, and he'll end up making his first career start Saturday. Lee is averaging 5.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes this season, but he should have an increased role versus Washington with Dennis Smith (out) and former starter Delon Wright shipped to Sacramento.