Lee (ankle) didn't play in Thursday's Summer League game against the Cavaliers.
Lee was forced to leave Saturday's Summer League matchup against the Wizards in a walking boot after suffering an ankle injury during the game. The guard should see an important depth role off the bench for the Pistons this upcoming season assuming his injury isn't serious.
