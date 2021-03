Bey totaled 14 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 loss to the Knicks.

Bey has established himself as a starter for the Pistons and although his production has tapered off somewhat, the minutes are generally there no matter what. He is not a player with a tremendous amount of upside but those in standard leagues could certainly do worse.