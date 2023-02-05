Bey provided 25 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 loss to the Suns.

Bey did not start again on Saturday but made a big impact, leading his team with 25 points on 58.3 percent shooting. While he may still move back into the starting five based on matchup, he has proven he can provide a solid spark off the bench. The 23-year-old is also second on the team in minutes per game over the past month, trailing only Bojan Bogdanovic, so even if he continues in this role, he is still maintaining ample playing time.