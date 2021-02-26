Bey (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Kings, Johnny Kane of Fox Sports Detroit reports.
Bey was dealing with a left ankle sprain ahead of Friday's matchup, but he'll be able to suit up against Sacramento. He started each of the last six games for the Pistons, although it's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the starting lineup while playing through his injury.
