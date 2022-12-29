Bey accumulated 28 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 win over the Magic.

The game was marred by a bench-clearing scuffle in the second quarter, and after the refs got things settled down, both Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo had been ejected for Detroit. Bey seized the opportunity to tie his season high in scoring while coming up a little short of his second double-double of the campaign. The 23-year-old's production remains somewhat inconsistent on the second unit, however -- over 14 games in December, he's scored 20 or more points three times but in single digits four times, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 boards, 2.1 threes, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.4 minutes a night.