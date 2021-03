Bey scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Bey bounced back after scoring only three points Sunday against the Bulls to return to double-digit production. He was particularly effective from beyond the arc, hitting multiple threes for the 14th time in his last 18 games. Bey's line was relatively empty otherwise, though he did notch only his fourth block of the campaign.