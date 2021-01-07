Bey registered 20 points (6-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 24 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 130-115 loss against the Bucks.

Bey has been in and out of the starting lineup this season, and while he began the game on the bench with Blake Griffin returning to the starting five, he vastly outplayed the veteran and finished as Detroit's second-highest scorer. Bey's upside will be capped as long as he keeps coming off the bench, but he's shown glimpses of what he can do with enough playing time. That makes him a player worth watching across most formats; his long-term potential already makes him a valuable dynasty-league asset.