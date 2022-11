Bey (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

With Detroit listing all of Isaiah Stewart (toe), Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee) and Cade Cunningham (shin) as out for Sunday's tilt, Bey should be poised to step back into the starting five after missing the Pistons' last last four games with a right ankle sprain. Given the many absences for Detroit, Bey, who is averaging 14.7 points per game this season, could also take on a higher usage rate than normal.