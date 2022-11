Bey will come off the bench Tuesday against the Knicks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Bojan Bogdanovic (knee) and Isaiah Stewart (toe) both returning to the lineup, Bey will come off the bench for just the second time all season. Isaiah Livers is starting in the place of the injured Jaden Ivey (knee). This month, Bey is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes.