Bey will not start in Wednesday's meeting with Golden State, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Bey's three-game stint in the starting five comes to an end Wednesday with Killian Hayes (suspension) back in action. Across that stretch, Bey tallied 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 25.4 minutes per contest.