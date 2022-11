Bey will come off the bench during Monday's contest against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

After starting each of the Pistons' first 14 contests to begin the season, Bey is headed to the bench in favor of Marvin Bagley on Monday. Bey has averaged 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 31.6 minutes per game thus far.