Coach Dwane Casey intimated Wednesday that Bey will be in the starting lineup going forward, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

This isn't exactly breaking news, considering Bey started Sunday's win over New Orleans and has made several spot-starts this season, but it's still encouraging to hear it from the mouth of the head coach. With Blake Griffin now out of the rotation permanently, Bey will be the Pistons' regular small forward, while Jerami Grant will slide up to power forward. The rookie out of Villanova is averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 4.0 made threes over his last four games. In his last two games alone, Bey has totaled 46 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and 11 made three-pointers on 15 attempts, aided by a 7-of-7 performance against Boston on Friday.