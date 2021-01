Bey registered 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and a steal across 19 minutes in Saturday's loss against the 76ers.

Bey got the start due to Blake Griffin (knee) being absent, and he responded well -- he was one of four starters that scored in double digits and delivered a decent stat line considering he only logged 19 minutes out there. Bey might head back to the bench if Griffin is ready to return Monday against Philadelphia, and that would decrease his upside considerably.