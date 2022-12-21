Bey recorded seven points (2-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 126-111 loss to the Jazz.

Bey continues to play limited minutes off the bench, logging fewer than 21 minutes for the third time in his past four games. After opening the season as a starter, things have gone south for Bey, resulting in him now sitting well outside the top 150 in 12-team formats. Based on recent trends, he is safe to drop in standard formats and should be viewed as nothing more than a points streamer.