Bey was selected by Detroit with the No. 19 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Bey was a vital piece in Villanova's success over the past two seasons, as he lead the team last year with 16.1 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent overall from the field. The 6-8, 216-lbs forward can also stroke it from deep. Bey drained 45.1 percent of his threes with the Wildcats during the 2019-20 campaign. With the Pistons trading Luke Kennard to the Clippers to draft Bey, Bey could likely compete for the starting small-forward position with Trevor Ariza, Tony Snell and Sekou Doumbouya.