Bey had 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in Friday's loss to the Grizzlies.

Bey scored in double-figures for the seventh straight game, and he drilled at least four threes for the third time in his last four appearances. The rookie out of Villanova should continue to start and play a significant role going forward after the Pistons opted to shut down Blake Griffin indefinitely earlier in the week.