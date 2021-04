Bey mustered 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Clippers.

Bey moved into the lineup Feb. 14 and hasn't left the starting five since then -- the rookie has emerged as a reliable second-best scoring alternative behind Jerami Grant. In fact, Bey has scored in double digits in six games in a row while draining multiple threes in each of his last five contests.