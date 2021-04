Bey totaled 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes in a loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

Bey came into the game having made only 10 of his past 35 field-goal attempts (28.6 percent), but he found a groove against Dallas and successfully converted half of his tries. The rookie forward is averaging 2.3 three-pointers per game on the season and is shooting a respectable 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.