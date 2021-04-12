Bey tallied 25 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four steals, two assists and one rebound in 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-124 loss to the Clippers.

Bey has been playing well of late and that trend continued in the loss. He has now scored in double-digits in five consecutive games, averaging 3.2 triples per game over that stretch. His field goal percentage is wildly inconsistent, something that we have come to expect from rookies. If you can look beyond his fantasy flaws, Bey makes for a solid addition across most competitive formats.