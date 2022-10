Bey finished with 23 points (6-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and seven rebounds in 31 minutes Friday against the Pelicans.

Bey led the team in scoring and finished the exhibition tied for the squad lead in rebounds. While he wasn't exactly productive from the field, his presence from the beyond the arc was certainly reassuring as he readies himself for the 2022 campaign.