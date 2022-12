Bey provided 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Bey shot 52.9 percent from the field and fared well from beyond the arc, where he knocked down a season-high five triples. The Villanova product has now scored in double figures in five of his last six contests, averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steal over this span.