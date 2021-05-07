Bey had 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 39 minutes in Thursday's win over the Grizzlies.

Bey was coming off a woeful performance, scoring seven points on 2-12 FG against the Hornets on Tuesday, but he bounced back admirably here and delivered an efficient outing. Bey has scored in double digits in five of his last six contests and has emerged as one of the most promising young players on the Pistons roster. He's averaging 13.5 points per game since becoming a full-time starter in mid-February.