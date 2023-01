Bey will start at forward in Sunday's game against the 76ers, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Bey will reclaim a spot on the top unit while Isaiah Stewart slides over from power forward to pick up a start at center in place of the injured Jalen Duren (ankle). The starting assignment could result in a mild uptick in playing time for Bey, but he could return to the bench as soon as Tuesday's rematch with the 76ers in Philadelphia if Duren is available to play.