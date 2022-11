Bey exited Friday's game against the Lakers late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

It is unclear what injury Bey sustained, but he limped to the locker room prior to the game ending. If he is forced to miss any more time, Hamidou Diallo and Rodney McGruder would be candidates to see some extra run. His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Kings.