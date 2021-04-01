Bey recorded zero points (0-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Wednesday marked the first time Bey has failed to score since he saw nine minutes during a Jan. 25 game against the 76ers. Bey also committed three turnovers during Wednesday's game, adding to his struggles. He's reliant on three-point success for scoring opportunities, so when he's cold from deep, his point totals will be low. He's averaged 8.5 shots per game this season, and 5.9 of them are threes.