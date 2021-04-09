Bey supplied 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT, six rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's 113-101 win over the Kings.

The rookie is now an everyday fixture in the starting five, and the Villanova product continues to spur the youth movement on the team. Detroit's future potential was highlighted with fellow rookie Isaiah Stewart's insertion into the starting lineup in Thursday's victory. Bey's production has fluctuated, but he's averaged 15.7 points over the past three games, which included an excellent 25-point performance against Denver.