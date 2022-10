Bey ended Friday's 136-112 loss to Atlanta with seven points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds over 30 minutes.

Bey failed to make a three-pointer Friday, and he's shooting just 5-for-19 from distance over the past four games. Considering nearly half of Bey's attempts come from distance, and he's hit or miss in the supplementary stats, fantasy managers need him to drill home threes to maintain value.