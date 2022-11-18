Bey had 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 96-91 loss to the Clippers.

Bey was just one of three Detroit players to score in double figures on Thursday as the team suffered its fifth consecutive loss. He did not take a shot in the first quarter before going 2-of-5 from the field in the second to finish with six first-half points, along with five rebounds. Bey grabbed another three boards in the second half, including two on the offensive end, to give him his second-highest rebound total of the season with eight. The Pistons forward has now scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 games, though he continues to struggle from three, shooting just 26.5 percent from beyond the arc so far this month.